Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Agbada, a flowing wide-sleeved robe traditionally worn by men across West Africa and some parts of North Africa, has inspired a new era of womenswear. Also known as the boubou, babban Riga, grand boubou and a host of other names, it is usually decorated with intricate embroidery. The ceremonial attire is closely associated with affluence and offers great comfort to its wearer.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi (@gezellerenee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L A Y A L (@layaltinubu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toju Foyeh (@tojufoyeh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha (Nxumalo)🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EJIRO AMOS TAFIRI – Official (@ejiroamostafiri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latasha Ngwube (@latashalagos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tolulope Adejumo | Wholesome Lifestyle (@tolulopesolutions)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)

That wraps it up for Issue 240!