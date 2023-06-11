Connect with us

The Most Eye-Catching Looks At Anita & Ikechukwu Asuoha’s Vow Renewal, According To BellaNaija Style Editors

Diamond Platnumz and Hollantex Bring Colorful Fabrics to Life in Teaser

Kamo Mafokwane Makes Monochromatic Red Carpet Style Look SO Easy

This Week’s Style Stars Are Serving Agbada For Rich Aunties On #BellaStylista: Issue 240

See the 10 Times Sylvia Nduka Slayed in an Office-Friendly Dress

IZUBAA's Latest Collection "NDABAGA" Deserves Your Attention!

See This Week’s Nonnegotiables for Your Work Wardrobe

Get Ready With Eni Popoola For Veuve Clicquot POLO Classic | WATCH

Experience the Beauty of Craftsmanship at the Exquisite Lagos Leather Fair | June 17th & 18th

BN Style Spotlight: Jackie Aina Rocked a Stunning Ankara Ball Gown at Afro Ball 2023

It’s never too late to have the wedding of your dreams. Just recently, Anita Asuoha, renowned Nigerian comedienne and digital creator popularly known as Real Warri Pikin fulfilled her long-held dream of having the wedding she always wished for. Together with her husband of a decade, Ikechukwu Asuoha, they embarked on a joyous journey of reaffirming their commitment with the gathering of the season.

The pair captivated the town and captured the attention of social media for hours on end as they transformed the town into a vibrant sea of yellow. Notably, the union featured prominent figures adorned in stunning Asoebi LEWKS leaving everyone in awe.

Once again, BellaNaija Style is here to bring you a glimpse into the mesmerizing event, showcasing exquisite fashion moments and noteworthy highlights.

Uriel Oputa 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by URIEL (@urielmusicstar)

Dress: @soluchxclusive

Photography: @bangraphy

Makeup: @tushy_makeupartistry

Wig: @uriellondonwigs

Hair: @mizpeace_hair

Fan: @glambeadsbyseline

Gele: @amzy_gele

Ini Dima-Okojie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Outfit: @ericamoorebrand

Gele: @eminence_mez

Photography: @officialtobimages

Nancy.E.Isime

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

Styling: @medlinboss

Makeup & Gele: @abekemakeoverlimited

Earrings: @fabjewels_official

Photography: @photokulture

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Dress: @komeosalor

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Gele: @eminence_mez

Photography: @boboiso

Damilola Adegbite

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damilola Adegbite (@adedamee)

Dress: @ericamoorebrand

Makeup: @bibyonce

Nini

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nini (@singhniniofficial)

Styling: @OfficialSwazzi

Outfit: @_lasosa

Bag: @maronyworld

Photography: @snapp_code

Makeup: @sodis_glamor

Ese Eriata

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESE ERIATA (@eriata_ese)

Outfit: @oga_okoro

Styling: @doziejacobs

Makeup: @davidstouch_

Gele: @khernys_touch 

Photography: @wumiadefioye

Fabrics: @kubisfabrics

Linda Osifo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Linda Osifo (@lindaosifo)

Styling: @rogerstimi of @styledbytimi

Outfit: @afifimmacouture

OkuSaga Adeoluwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

Photography: @fowosiredamilola

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

