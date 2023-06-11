Style
The Most Eye-Catching Looks At Anita & Ikechukwu Asuoha’s Vow Renewal, According To BellaNaija Style Editors
It’s never too late to have the wedding of your dreams. Just recently, Anita Asuoha, renowned Nigerian comedienne and digital creator popularly known as Real Warri Pikin fulfilled her long-held dream of having the wedding she always wished for. Together with her husband of a decade, Ikechukwu Asuoha, they embarked on a joyous journey of reaffirming their commitment with the gathering of the season.
The pair captivated the town and captured the attention of social media for hours on end as they transformed the town into a vibrant sea of yellow. Notably, the union featured prominent figures adorned in stunning Asoebi LEWKS leaving everyone in awe.
Once again, BellaNaija Style is here to bring you a glimpse into the mesmerizing event, showcasing exquisite fashion moments and noteworthy highlights.
Uriel Oputa
Dress: @soluchxclusive
Photography: @bangraphy
Makeup: @tushy_makeupartistry
Wig: @uriellondonwigs
Hair: @mizpeace_hair
Fan: @glambeadsbyseline
Gele: @amzy_gele
Ini Dima-Okojie
Outfit: @ericamoorebrand
Gele: @eminence_mez
Photography: @officialtobimages
Nancy.E.Isime
Styling: @medlinboss
Makeup & Gele: @abekemakeoverlimited
Earrings: @fabjewels_official
Photography: @photokulture
Lilian Afegbai
Dress: @komeosalor
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Gele: @eminence_mez
Photography: @boboiso
Damilola Adegbite
Dress: @ericamoorebrand
Makeup: @bibyonce
Nini
Styling: @OfficialSwazzi
Outfit: @_lasosa
Bag: @maronyworld
Photography: @snapp_code
Makeup: @sodis_glamor
Ese Eriata
Outfit: @oga_okoro
Styling: @doziejacobs
Makeup: @davidstouch_
Gele: @khernys_touch
Photography: @wumiadefioye
Fabrics: @kubisfabrics
Linda Osifo
Styling: @rogerstimi of @styledbytimi
Outfit: @afifimmacouture
OkuSaga Adeoluwa
Photography: @fowosiredamilola
