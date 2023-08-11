Unleash the Thrills this Weekend with GOtv’s Movies and Series Recommendation.

GOtv is inviting you to ease into an action and drama-packed month of August with the lineup of movies and series stacked up for you. This week is one for lovers of plot twists and suspense-filled thrillers.

Watch firsthand the extent to which a man can go when envy, greed, and power come into play as Antar Laniyan takes you on a ride of love, hate, and sacrifices in the drama series Covenant.

Here are the recommendations for the week:

COVENANT

Vengeance is truly a three-course meal in this series. This series follows the lives of three families whose fates are intertwined by their unrelenting thirst for power, kept secrets, and sacrifices. The series exposes the ugly underbelly of politics, love, family, and betrayal.

The families of Ijimakindes, Erhus, and Gbadamosi must face the harsh truth when their secrets spill out. To what extent will these families go before they finally concede to their karma?

Find out this Friday, August 11th, at 5:51 pm on Africa Magic Urban, GOTV CH 8.

THE ITALIAN JOB

Charlie Crocker and his team of criminal masterminds assemble for the ultimate heist to steal $35 million in gold bars from a heavily guarded safe in Venice, Italy. After a successful heist in Venice, the painful sting of betrayal strikes.

Watch as greed takes over when a team member double-crosses and tries to eliminate the other team members. Motivated by vengeance, the team comes back together to pull the ultimate heist on the betrayer. THE ITALIAN JOB will air at 7 pm on Sunday, August 13th, on Studio Universal, GOTV CH 54.

KEANU

Still depressed from being dumped by his girlfriend, slacker Rell (Jordan Peele) finds happiness when a kitten turns up on his doorstep. Two weeks later, a thief steals the cat, and Rell and his cousin Clarence (Keegan-Michael Key) try to find the kitten together. Unknown to them, the kitten belonged to a gang lord who was killed in a raid.

After finding out who the thief is, he gives them a condition that they have to fulfil to get him back.

This condition spells trouble, as they soon find themselves in jail. This hilarious action movie airs at 5:42 pm on Friday, August 11th, on TNT Africa, GOTV CH 52.

1408

If you’re a fan of Samuel L. Jackson, then this is the perfect movie for you.

A successful author who takes pride in debunking worldwide supernatural phenomena embarks on another journey at the Dolphin Hotel. Unknown to him, he schedules a meeting with real terror when he tries to debunk the myth of a haunted room.

Meanwhile, the hotel manager (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to warn him against this journey. Find out what happens on this journey by 11:35 pm on Friday, August 11th, on Movie Room GOTV CH 51.

FIREBUDS

In this animation series where vehicles and humans live, play, and work together, Bo and his friends form a team of firefighters who set off on an adventure to solve the problems in their community and have fun while saving the world. Put on your fire hats. It’s time to save the day with Bo and his talking fire truck.

Watch the Firebuds help the community with the help of their talking trucks on Disney Channel daily on GOtv CH 82, exclusive to GOtv Supa+.

