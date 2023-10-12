BN TV
Sustainable Fashion In 2 Minutes With Veronica Odeka, Zara Odu & BellaNaija Style | WATCH
Hey BellaNaijarians,
Luxury and retail consultant — Veronica Ebie is out with a succinct wrap of the key takeaways from her conversation with Zara Odu at the recently concluded BellaNaija Style Digital Summit. In case you missed it, consider this a golden opportunity to glean from some of the best in the game.
Veronica shares practical tips any fashion consumer can leverage towards a more sustainable future for our planet. Check it out below:
View this post on Instagram
