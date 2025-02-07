Christianah Fasanya: Why Fast Fashion Isn’t the Flex You Think It Is

I recently came across an elderly influencer showcasing the clothing items she inherited from her mother and grandmother. These pieces were timeless, unique, and still in excellent condition. I envied her—she had the coolest vintage items, each carrying history and sentiment. It made me wonder: Do I own timeless pieces? Would my children or grandchildren be proud to wear and showcase my wardrobe?

After much thought, the answer was “No.” That realisation pushed me to be more intentional about my fashion choices—to invest in unique, high-quality pieces that would last for years without harming the planet.

In a world obsessed with trends, fast fashion dominates. People buy cheap, mass-produced clothing to keep up, but what will be left for future generations? On social media, many share how they wore their grandparents’ outfits for wedding photoshoots, graduations, and special occasions. Some of these pieces are 20 to 40 years old, yet their quality remains unmatched.

Our parents’ generation prioritised quality over quantity. My parents once showed me the outfits they used for my siblings’ and my naming ceremonies—over 20-25 years ago. Some still sit in their closets, while others have been upcycled by my sister. The fabrics have stood the test of time, a stark contrast to today’s disposable fashion.

What Changed?

The rise of fast fashion forced brands to prioritise speed and profit over durability. Instead of investing in lasting materials, they optimised production to maximise sales, using digital trends to push consumers into constant shopping cycles. Social media and influencer marketing have made people chase fleeting trends, often at the expense of quality.

This shift has conditioned people to believe that affordability equals disposability. Many assume high-quality fashion is always expensive when, in reality, price doesn’t always reflect durability. Some small clothing brands produce sustainable, well-made pieces at reasonable costs, yet people often choose stolen fast fashion designs instead.

It’s easy to blame the economy for our shopping habits, but we should also consider the planet. Fast fashion garments are made from synthetic fabrics like polyester, elastane, viscose, nylon, and acrylic—all forms of plastic that don’t break down naturally. When discarded, they end up in landfills or waterways, releasing microplastics into the environment. Studies have even found microplastics in human placentas and newborns, linking them to various health issues. If that doesn’t make you reconsider your fashion choices, what will?

Instead of buying 20 trendy items for $100, why not invest in a single high-quality piece that will last? Fast fashion brands thrive on consumer ignorance, using artificial intelligence to predict trends and influencer marketing to convince you that a new outfit is a necessity. But it isn’t. We don’t need new clothes for every event.

How to Make Smarter Fashion Choices

Research sustainable brands: Support designers who prioritise ethical production and durable fabrics.

Learn to care for your clothes: Read garment labels, wash properly, and store items well to prolong their lifespan.

Repair and upcycle: Instead of discarding clothes, mend them or repurpose them creatively.

Be mindful of influencers: Unfollow accounts that promote excessive hauls and impulse buying.

Ask yourself before buying: Do you need it? Are you buying for personal style or peer pressure?

Find new ways to style old pieces: The internet is filled with inspiration for re-wearing and reinventing your wardrobe.

You might think that owning countless fashion items makes you look stylish, but your future self—and the planet—will disagree. Just as we critique past generations for political and cultural choices, our children might criticise us for climate change, pointing to our fashion waste as part of the problem.

Sustainability isn’t just a trend; it’s a responsibility. Make choices today that your future self—and generations to come—will thank you for.

Feature Image by Cotton Bro Studio for Pexels