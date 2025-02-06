AI Didn’t Just Take Jobs, It Created New Ones

Since OpenAI released ChatGBT in 2022, questions about the safety of the tools in terms of authenticity, emotional intelligence, and human impersonation have been asked. However, the most prominent questions have been about job safety in different industries. While many feared that AI would replace humans when it comes to emotional dependence, others feared it would replace and take away their jobs like journalists, copywriters, researchers, sales agents, transcribers, translators and others. Truthfully, AI can now fact-check, conduct deep and heavy research, transcribe and translate, draw graphs, design templates, and much more. Although experts have argued that AI cannot efficiently deliver without the touch of human expertise.

However, while AI could potentially eliminate some jobs, it also created some new opportunities. Since its prominence, people have always criticised the tools for potentially eliminating jobs but haven’t considered the jobs that AI could generate or have generated. Let’s consider some.

Prompt Engineer

Understanding how to communicate with machines has become an art form in AI. A prompt engineer crafts precise inputs that guide AI models like ChatGPT to generate accurate, relevant, and creative responses. Whether refining questions to extract high-quality insights or designing instructions to help businesses automate tasks, this role ensures that AI produces meaningful outputs. Without skilled prompt engineers, AI-generated content could be vague, biased or even misleading.

AI Alignment Researcher

As much AI is growing, it also needs those who would ensure they act in ways that align with human values and ethics. AI alignment researchers work at the frontier of AI safety, designing strategies to prevent AI from making harmful decisions or developing unintended biases. Their work is crucial, especially in industries where AI influences financial markets, healthcare decisions or national security. Without them, AI could operate in unpredictable ways, leading to unintended consequences.

Companion Designer

AI is no longer just a tool for tasks and roles, it’s becoming a companion. Whether it’s the friendly voice in a customer service chatbot, the empathetic virtual therapist, or the charismatic digital influencer, AI companion or personality designers shape how artificial intelligence interacts with humans. They determine the tone, humour, and emotional intelligence of AI responses, ensuring that digital assistants feel more human-like. The designers make the AI experience engaging and relatable.

Generative AI Artist

Many ads now use AI humans instead of paying influencers for advertisements. Many brands and advertisers are now turning to AI-generated influencers instead of paying human influencers to promote their products. These AI humans, sometimes called virtual influencers, are computer-generated characters designed to look, speak, and behave like real people. They can be fully animated or hyper-realistic, and their content is often created using AI-generated images, deep learning, and motion capture technology. An AI artist or creator is responsible for these virtual influencers.

AI Policy and Regulation Consultant

As AI becomes more integrated into society, governments and corporations need guidance on how to regulate its use. AI policy and regulation consultants analyze the ethical, legal, and societal impacts of AI deployment, ensuring companies comply with evolving laws and best practices. They help draft policies that balance innovation with responsibility, preventing AI from being misused in surveillance, discrimination, or misinformation campaigns. Their work is shaping the future of how AI is governed globally.

Data Creator

Training AI requires massive amounts of data, but real-world datasets often come with privacy concerns or biases. This is where synthetic data creators step in. They design entirely artificial datasets that mimic real-world patterns without exposing personal details. Their work is essential in healthcare, where AI needs medical data to improve diagnoses without violating patient confidentiality, or in finance, where simulated transactions help train fraud detection systems.

Feature Image Mati Mango for Pexels