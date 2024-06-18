Cuppy Is in Her Upcycling Era: Watch Her Sustainability Conversation on the SATCoL Podcast

Nigerian philanthropist and DJ, Cuppy Otedola recently spoke about sustainability from her point-of-view on the second series of The Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd (SATCoL) podcast — The Sustainable Conversation.

From DJing at Glastonbury to being featured on GLAMOUR UK, Harper’s Bazaar and heading a thriving foundation that creates numerous opportunities for children in Africa and the UK, Cuppy is a force for good.

The SATCoL podcast is another opportunity to support the fashion industry and create a call to action for social and environmental justice. The podcast is run by the trading arm of The Salvation Army, raising money for charity through reuse and repurposing schemes.

On this first episode of its second series, Cuppy is joined by Lucy Kebbell founder of The Vendeur — a media platform focusing on sustainability and responsible consumption, for a candid discussion around second-hand fashion and taking steps towards lasting change.

Lucy’s work with small sustainable businesses led to the creation of The WIP in 2022, a community of SME’s in the positive impact space. As a writer, Lucy is a key player in the fashion circuit and continues to wave the flag for community and sustainability.

Cuppy shares her simple tips for staying sustainably fashionable including upcycling and waste reduction initiatives like Pantickles. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Credit: Reuse2Repurpose

