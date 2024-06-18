Tyla Reveals All About Her Viral Sand Dress on The Kelly Clarkson Show | Watch

Tyla and her mum watch the MET Gala on TV every year, so when the invitation arrived for this year’s event, her excitement was off the charts.

The theme for 2024 was “Garden of Time,” and Tyla embodied the mistress of time and land in a show-stopping Balmain dress made from actual sand and microcrystals meticulously hand-applied onto a fabric mould sculpted to her exact form.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tyla couldn’t wait to share the story behind her now-viral sand dress. “There’s no way we are going safe!” she exclaimed to Kelly. While she admits the initial concept went over her head at first, Tyla says she was completely smitten once she saw the samples.

Watch below: