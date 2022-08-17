Winnie Leon is One Curvy Babe That Knows How to Style Her Curves!

Winnie Leon is one curvy #BellaStylista we are currently obsessing over. Her Instagram page is a goldmine of stellar curvy fashion inspiration. She flaunts her curves in the most stylish ways with tasteful feminine cuts and vibrant colours.

The Nigerian fashion influencer constantly reminds everyone that curvy girls should not conform to society’s ideal as regards their sartorial choices.

From figure-hugging ensembles to gorgeous prints, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Instagram page just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of BN Style Your Curves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

