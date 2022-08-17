Connect with us

Style

Winnie Leon is One Curvy Babe That Knows How to Style Her Curves!

Style

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Uber-Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 137

Style

#PrimeVideoNaija: How to Look Like a Million Bucks, According to Temisan Emmanuel

Style

Check Out All the Must-See Looks From the Prime Video Naija Launch Party

Style

Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 27th , 2022

Style

#BNStyle Spotlight: Thulisile Phongolo Made a Surreal Appearance at The Miss South Africa 2022 Grand Finale

Beauty Style

Bonang Matheba Had All Eyes on Her at the Miss South Africa 2022 Finale

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Aso Oke, but with a Modern Vibe! Here's Ebuka's Look for Tonight's Eviction Show

Style

Symbol of Authority’s New Collection is a Wardrobe Essential For Every BellaStylista!

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Chic Date Night Looks This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 203

Style

Winnie Leon is One Curvy Babe That Knows How to Style Her Curves!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Winnie Leon is one curvy #BellaStylista we are currently obsessing over. Her Instagram page is a goldmine of stellar curvy fashion inspiration. She flaunts her curves in the most stylish ways with tasteful feminine cuts and vibrant colours.

The Nigerian fashion influencer constantly reminds everyone that curvy girls should not conform to society’s ideal as regards their sartorial choices.

From figure-hugging ensembles to gorgeous prints, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from her curated Instagram page just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of BN Style Your Curves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WINNIE LEON (@ms_leon)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Playboy” Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories
css.php