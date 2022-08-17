WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Uber-Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 137

Connect with us

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

A post shared by King A L A N A (@alanacalizia)

 

A post shared by Temisan Emmanuel (@taymesan_)

 

A post shared by Neo Mobor Akpofure (@neo_akpofure)

 

A post shared by Anita (@fablifeoflukky)

 

A post shared by Nneka Michel (@nneka_j_michel)

