Love Happened When Anita and Chika Locked Eyes Six Years Ago!

They say true love reveals itself in a moment, yet proves itself over time. For Anita and Chika, the instant connection they felt the moment they locked eyes was a spark that set their beautiful journey in motion.

That spark grew into a bond that first made them friends and then, lovers. Now, six years down the line, the feeling from that very first moment has only deepened with no signs of fading. As they prepare to begin their forever journey, we get to witness the magic of their love through their pre-wedding shoot. From their regal, traditional looks to their sleek, modern outfits, every frame beautifully captures a love that has blossomed gracefully over time. They make such a perfect pair, and we are super pumped about their sweet journey to forever.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Anita:

Our story begins from the moment we first laid eyes on each other. We instantly knew we were perfect for one another. We became fast friends then lovers, we quickly narrowed our focus and started dating. We knew that nothing in life comes easily and everything that works well takes hard work. We worked on ourselves and fought hard for our love. It’s been six years now and we are still going strong. We are delighted to become one in the eyes of God and our family. We look forward with joy in our hearts to the rest of the journey to come.

