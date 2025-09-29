Connect with us

Weddings

This Video of Prinx Emmanuel Gushing Over His Bride Will Make Your Day

Beauty Look Weddings

Brides-to-Be, Here’s How to Nail That Timeless Fairytale Look on Your Big Day

Weddings

It Was Love at First Hug for Tejiri When He Met Cindy at a Lounge

BN Bling Weddings

From Facebook to Forever! Enjoy Victoria & Chima’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

From ‘Hi’ to ‘I Do’ – Dupe and Ben Seal Their Forever!

BN Bling Proposals Weddings

Opeyemi’s Heart Belonged to Chiamaka, Long Before She Realized

BN Bling Proposals Weddings

With Help From Her Sisters, Ryan Gave Samanta the Perfect Vineyard Proposal!

Weddings

From Lagos to London — Distance Couldn’t Stop Jo and Dalo’s Love!

BN Bling Proposals Weddings

Bukola Finally Won Tumise’s Heart After One Year of Persistence

Weddings

Six Years, Various Encounters, One Forever – Enjoy Dupe & Ben’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

This Video of Prinx Emmanuel Gushing Over His Bride Will Make Your Day

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Love has a way of bringing out our sweetest sides. It sneaks up on you, sweeps you off your feet, and suddenly you’re doing things you never thought you would.

Nigerian music artist, Prinx Emmanuel, and his gorgeous bride, Happiness, are the perfect picture of this! For their white wedding, the lovebirds said “I do” in the most magical outdoor ceremony. The moment he saw his bride, Prinx was left completely speechless… and then he couldn’t stop showering her with the sweetest praises. Of course, Happiness couldn’t help but blush and honestly, the way these two look at each other tells you everything you need to know. They’re totally smitten, and we love to see it!

Enjoy the video below:

Credit

Featured Image @zealsphotography

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php