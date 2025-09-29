This Video of Prinx Emmanuel Gushing Over His Bride Will Make Your Day

Love has a way of bringing out our sweetest sides. It sneaks up on you, sweeps you off your feet, and suddenly you’re doing things you never thought you would.

Nigerian music artist, Prinx Emmanuel, and his gorgeous bride, Happiness, are the perfect picture of this! For their white wedding, the lovebirds said “I do” in the most magical outdoor ceremony. The moment he saw his bride, Prinx was left completely speechless… and then he couldn’t stop showering her with the sweetest praises. Of course, Happiness couldn’t help but blush and honestly, the way these two look at each other tells you everything you need to know. They’re totally smitten, and we love to see it!

Enjoy the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Credit

Featured Image @zealsphotography