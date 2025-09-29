Brides-to-Be, Here’s How to Nail That Timeless Fairytale Look on Your Big Day

Every bride deserves to feel like a queen while walking down the aisle in her dream dress. And what better way to do this than in a masterpiece that perfectly blends couture elegance with timeless charm?

This stunning lace ball dress by Kafbern GH is all about making your fairytale dreams come to life. From the intricate embroidery to the grand, cascading train, every detail screams luxury and elegance. Of course, no royal look is complete without flawless beauty glam! Makeup by Ashley delivered a crisp, radiant look that left no crumbs, while Strands Ghana styled soft Hollywood waves that framed her face to perfection. This bridal look is giving real-life princess vibes, and we’re totally here for it! You can also find more beauty looks here.

Check out the photos below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Credit

Photography: @chocolate_shot_it

Videography: @unclefii_studios

Dress: @kafbern_gh

Makeup: @makeupby_ashley1

Hair: @strandsghana