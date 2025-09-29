It Was Love at First Hug for Tejiri When He Met Cindy at a Lounge

There’s something about confidence. How just a little of it can open doors and lead you right to what you want. Three years ago, Tejiri walked up to a stranger at a lounge in Lagos and boldly asked for her number… and a hug.

Now, this unexpected request might have left Cindy a little surprised, but it sure left a remarkable impression. From that very first encounter, Tejiri was relentless in his pursuit of her heart, and guess what? He won it. Now, they are set for a lifetime of bliss, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! They tied the knot in a vibrant Igbo-Urhobo traditional wedding that was a beautiful celebration of culture and love. From the graceful wine-carrying ceremony to the heartfelt family blessings, every moment was steeped in rich tradition and joy.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Cindy:

We first met 3 years ago at a Lounge in Lagos. Tejiri was out with some of his high school friends when he noticed me walking in. He stopped me, asked for my Snapchat, and -so boldly -asked for a hug less than a minute later. It was so unexpected that I couldn’t help but laugh, and in that simple, random moment, our story quietly began. After that night, he kept reaching out, though at first, I didn’t pay him much attention. Still, he was persistent in the most endearing way.

Fate brought us together again at a mutual friend’s games night. This time, I really saw him

-the charm in his smile, the warmth in his presence-and when he asked me out, I said yes. That first date sealed it for us. What started as chance soon grew into something deeper: countless conversations, laughter across cities, and a love that only grew stronger with every step. From that night in Lagos to all the memories that followed, every twist and turn led us hereto choosing each other forever. What began with a random hug has now become a lifetime promise.

Credits

Bride @cindyanulika

Videography:@afeezfilms

Photography: @erhobak_studio

Groom’s Urhobo Outfit: @niahs_homme

Groom’s Igbo outfit: @kochhouse_

Bride’s Igbo Outfit: @tinnuques

Bride’s Urhobo Outfit: @14thbyerica

Bride’s Fan: @kayandkaybridals

Planning & Coordination: @punditevent_uk | @punditevent

Couple’s Styling: @stylelab.by.laju

Makeup: @bylaurandengeya

Hairstylist: @jvwigs_

Food: @Deosaevents

Decor: @Design4else

Cocktail: @RavissentCocktails

Gele @geleglamzzz

DJ: @SmallzThedj

MC: @Ramthemc

Shawarma corner: @tasteof_lagos

Hair: @_anuhair_

Cocktails: @in.betweensips | @igboweddingng