From Facebook to Forever! Enjoy Victoria & Chima’s Pre-wedding Shoot

We’ll always be fans of social media connecting people in the most beautiful way. Victoria and Chima are a perfect example of this magic, and now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together.

Six years ago, they were just strangers who crossed paths on Facebook. Today, they’re lovebirds ready to embark on their forever journey. With their pre-wedding shoot, they’re giving us the sweetest glimpse of their love, and we are obsessed. From stylish outfits to their pure chemistry, each frame would have you hooked on love. No doubts, these two are surely meant to be, and we are totally rooting for them!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Chima:

We met on Facebook six years ago — two strangers drawn together by something real. From long conversations to travelling the world side by side, our bond grew into a love built on trust, shared dreams, and deep respect. We’ve faced life’s challenges together, celebrated its joys, and created memories that still make us smile. Our engagement in Cape Town was just one chapter — the beginning of forever. Victoria’s strength, beauty, and resilience inspire me daily. Together, we are better. This isn’t just my love for her — it’s our love story, and we’re still writing it, hand in hand.

Credits

Bride @badgurldbl

Groom @mistercubes

Planner @sarahsconceptevent

Photography @thevictorozor

Videography @gtfestus

Content Creator @bshot_it_ | @durrode