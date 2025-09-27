From ‘Hi’ to ‘I Do’ – Dupe and Ben Seal Their Forever!

After giving us so much beauty to drool over in their pre-wedding shoot, Dupe and Ben are serving us yet another truckload with their lovely wedding!

Their fairytale, which began with a simple “hi” six years ago, has now blossomed into a union forever bound by love. They exchanged vows in a dreamy white wedding surrounded by the warmth of family and friends. Dupe stunned in her elegant ball dress while Ben stood by her side looking effortlessly dapper. After being pronounced husband and wife, they switched things up with a lit reception that brought the house down with so much fun and energy. Truly, they are a beautiful pair, and their journey to forever is one that will make you swoon. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Dupe:

Ben and I first crossed paths at a party in May 2019 and only exchanged a quick ‘Hi’. He ended up asking my friend to invite me to a games night he was having the next weekend where once again, we barely spoke to each other. It wasn’t until August, at another party, that we truly connected. That night, he asked me to be his wingman, but to my surprise, he rejected every girl I pointed out. Instead, we spent the entire night talking. When the party ended, we moved to a different location and kept the conversation going until it was time to head home. He dropped me off but never asked for my number, which, oddly enough, left an impression.

Over the next few months, we kept running into each other, and every time we did, we’d spend hours talking. We knew we liked each other but didn’t act on it, both of us were in a place where we weren’t ready for a relationship and deep down, we knew that if we did get together, it wouldn’t be casual. Our chemistry didn’t go unnoticed, though, friends would often ask if something was going on between us because, apparently, we gave off “that vibe”. We tried to stay just friends, but when you truly like someone, that’s easier said than done. Eventually, we stopped talking altogether.

In 2020, we decided to reconnect and managed to build a genuine friendship. Then, in 2021, Ben got a job in Lagos. A week before he was set to leave, we finally had an honest conversation about our feelings and decided to give it a real shot. What followed was nine months of long-distance, filled with calls, visits, and a lot of patience. In April 2022, he moved back to Abuja and we finally got the opportunity to nurture the relationship we had been building, it was a time filled with fun, laughter and wonderful moments. In November 2023, he proposed. And the rest, as they say, is history. Looking back, our story was never rushed. It unfolded exactly the way it was meant to, at the right time and in the right way. And now, we get to write the next chapter together.

Credit

Bride: @dupe_david

Groom: @ben.with.benefits

Planner: @j.bassevents

Photography: @kennedyamaku

Makeup: @rinesbeauty

MC: @energy_of_the_gods

DJ: @djeyebee

Decor: @decorbydinma

Ushers: @fifi.ushersandevents

Popsicle: @_jcpops

Small chops: @megatreatscateringservices

Cake: @chipsys_oven

Venue: @rainboweventmarquee