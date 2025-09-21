Six Years, Various Encounters, One Forever – Enjoy Dupe & Ben’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Dupe and Ben’s union is a sweet orchestration by fate. The first time they met six years ago, it was nothing more than a quick “hi” that led to Ben inviting her for a games night.

After that came a series of chance encounters that made it clear something special was quietly brewing between them. Even though they didn’t act on it immediately, Ben’s relocation to Lagos in 2020 created the perfect spark for their love story to truly blossom. Now, they stand tall on the sweet pedestal of love, and their pre-wedding photos are all the proof we need of the magic they share. They make an adorable pair, and we are excited for their sweet journey together.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Dupe:

Ben and I first crossed paths at a party in May 2019 and only exchanged a quick “Hi”. He ended up asking my friend to invite me to a games night he was having the next weekend, where once again, we barely spoke to each other. It wasn’t until August, at another party, that we truly connected. That night, he asked me to be his wingman, but to my surprise, he rejected every girl I pointed out. Instead, we spent the entire night talking. When the party ended, we moved to a different location and kept the conversation going until it was time to head home. He dropped me off but never asked for my number, which, oddly enough, left an impression.

Over the next few months, we kept running into each other, and every time we did, we’d spend hours talking. We knew we liked each other, but didn’t act on it. Both of us were in a place where we weren’t ready for a relationship, and deep down, we knew that if we did get together, it wouldn’t be casual. Our chemistry didn’t go unnoticed, though; friends would often ask if something was going on between us because, apparently, we gave off “that vibe”. We tried to stay just friends, but when you truly like someone, that’s easier said than done. Eventually, we stopped talking altogether.

In 2020, we decided to reconnect and managed to build a genuine friendship. Then, in 2021, Ben got a job in Lagos. A week before he was set to leave, we finally had an honest conversation about our feelings and decided to give it a real shot. What followed was nine months of long-distance, filled with calls, visits, and a lot of patience. In April 2022, he moved back to Abuja and we finally got the opportunity to nurture the relationship we had been building, it was a time filled with fun, laughter and wonderful moments. In November 2023, he proposed. And the rest, as they say, is history. Looking back, our story was never rushed. It unfolded exactly the way it was meant to, at the right time and in the right way. And now, we get to write the next chapter together.

