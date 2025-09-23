Bukola Finally Won Tumise’s Heart After One Year of Persistence

They say when you want something, you should go for it. For Tumise and Bukola, there are no truer words. Their love story is one built on relentless effort and commitment.

Tumise was in her first year of university when she met Bukola at a campus restaurant. Little did they know that this spontaneous meeting would be the start of their fairytale. Bukola, a man who knew exactly what he wanted, was relentless in his pursuit of a relationship with her. For a whole year, he showed up consistently, making sure she noticed him — and eventually, his efforts paid off.

Now, the lovebirds are set to seal their hearts to each other forever, and their pre-wedding shoot is simply breathtaking. From the rich display of the beautiful Owo culture to classic black-tie elegance and even the country-inspired theme, each frame embodies sheer elegance.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Tumise:

I was in my first year at OAU in 2018, just settling into school life as a Microbiology student. Bukola was in his final year, studying the same course in the same department, already preparing to leave. We met at a restaurant on campus, and that ordinary moment became the start of something special. He didn’t let me go easily. For a whole year, he kept showing up, making sure I noticed him. I always joke that he disturbed me for a year before we finally started dating. But looking back, that persistence showed me how intentional he was.

We started as friends, and that foundation made everything stronger. On February 5, 2020, we started dating and we’ve been inseparable since. Bukola has always been different. Right from the start, he’s been such a gentleman. His love feels intentional and steady. Being with him brings me so much peace, and very early on, I knew he was the man I wanted to spend forever with.

Credit

Bride: @__oluwatumise

Planner: @eventswithdebby

Makeup: @glambykitan

Hairstylist: @hairsay_ese

Photography: @lucasugoweddings

Videography: @cv.events

Content creator: @durrode