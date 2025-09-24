From Lagos to London — Distance Couldn’t Stop Jo and Dalo’s Love!

People who connect their friends with love are literally angels on earth! Six years ago, a mutual friend introduced Jo to Dalo, and it turned out to be the sweetest spark.

They built a great friendship, navigated long distance and fell deeply in love. Then in 2022, Dalo made a life-changing decision to relocate to London just to be with his Jo. This not only brought them closer in proximity but also united their hearts in the most beautiful way. Now, it’s a forever thing as they sealed their love in a vibrant Esan–Urhobo traditional wedding filled with culture, colour, and pure joy. They served back-to-back regal looks, and their sweet love was evident. Their wedding photos are nothing short of stunning, and each frame would have you smiling as you scroll.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom Dalo:

From London to Lagos, from FaceTime calls to wedding bells—don’t let distance stop you from meeting the love of your life. Our story began in late 2019 when our paths first crossed through a mutual friend—someone Jo met during her university days in the UK, who also happened to be one of my childhood friends in Nigeria. What started as a friendship blossomed into something deeper. Though we were continents apart during the height of the pandemic in 2020—Jo in London and me in Lagos—we built a beautiful connection, sharing countless calls and conversations that brought us closer.

When travel restrictions eased, Jo visited Nigeria in October 2020, and meeting in person made our bond even stronger. After, I visited London in 2021, I made the life-changing decision to move to the UK in 2022, leaving behind my life in Nigeria to be with Jo. Sometimes, the best love stories begin unexpectedly and grow into something extraordinary. Turns out 4,000 miles was just a small detail! From FaceTime calls to wedding bells, our journey has been nothing short of magical.

