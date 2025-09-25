With Help From Her Sisters, Ryan Gave Samanta the Perfect Vineyard Proposal!

Sometimes, the simplest requests lead to the biggest surprises, so the next time someone nudges you to dress a certain way or show up to an occasion, lean into it. Perhaps like Samanta, your Ryan could be waiting at the other end, down on one knee and ready to begin forever.

The sweethearts met through a mutual friend and fell head over heels in love. Two and a half years down the line, Ryan took a bold step and asked Samanta to be his wife. It all started with her sisters asking her to hang out at a vineyard in long dresses. Samanta, though intrigued by the details, decided to indulge them regardless; it turned out to be the sweetest surprise. The best part? She said yes! The love and emotions of the moment were beautifully captured. Surrounded by loved ones, their journey to a lasting love set sail.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Samanta:

Our story is truly a special one. Ryan and I met through a mutual friend, started dating two and a half years ago, and have been best friends ever since. On August 9th, 2025, my sisters asked that we go to a vineyard to have a great time and capture some content. I fell for it, haha! They said we should wear long dresses, but I couldn’t understand the need for all the formality. I thought it was just for content, so I adhered.





Upon arrival, I was met by all my beautiful friends and family, including my fiancé, whom I had left home with his parents, but somehow they were all at the location when I arrived. Like how? I was amazed. This was the best day of my life. Everything was so well planned and thoughtful; it was truly the most magical moment.





Credit

Bride: @samatchalaa

Groom: @tenas.ryan

Photography: @wanes.lens

Videography: @shotbyolash

Decor: @houseoflux.w