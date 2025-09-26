Opeyemi’s Heart Belonged to Chiamaka, Long Before She Realized

It’s interesting how often love sits quietly in your circle without you noticing it — patiently waiting for the moment one person confesses their hidden feelings and everything is revealed. That is exactly how Opeyemi’s secret crush on Chiamaka blossomed into a love story neither of them saw coming.

While they were in school, Chiamaka did not really know him, but they had mutual friends. Little did she know that his reserved nature was covering the huge crush he had on her. By divine will, they reconnected over social media and went on a date that completely set the pace of their love. Now, they are set to join in holy matrimony, beaming with love in these pre-wedding pictures. The blend of both Igbo and Yoruba cultural attires, as well as the elegant black-tie outfits, is a true testament that when love and style mix, magic happens.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:



How we met

By the bride, Chiamaka:

We studied Engineering at the same university for five years, though we were in different departments. I never really knew him back then because he kept a low profile, although we had mutual friends. Little did I know, he had a secret crush on me the whole time. In December 2023, we reconnected on Instagram. We started chatting, and not long after, he asked me out on a movie date. That simple outing turned into something special because we clicked instantly and began to grow closer. Fast-forward to this year. On my birthday, May 12th, he proposed to me in the most magical way in Dubai. And of course, I said yes.





