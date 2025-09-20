Samira & Oluwatobi Crossed Paths While on Bridesmaid and Groomsman Duty

What better place to cross paths with the love of your life than at a place already filled with so much love? Samira and Oluwatobi’s journey traces back to their mutual friend’s wedding — she was the chief bridesmaid and he, the groomsman.

Even though they didn’t know it then, the seed of love that would soon blossom had already been planted. Unknown to Samira, a surprise visit to her newlywed best friend four years ago would make her path cross with Oluwatobi once again. From that moment, sparks flew and a whirlwind of romance followed.

Now, it’s love in the air for these sweethearts as they embark on a beautiful journey of forever. They exchanged their vows in an intimate white wedding ceremony that was nothing short of magical. They also had a lit Yoruba trad that was a fine blend of love, colours and culture. They look so perfect together, and their wedding photos will make your day.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Samira:

Some love stories are written in grand gestures. Ours? It unfolded in moments undeniably meant to be. In September 2021, a girls’ trip to Lagos, a surprise visit to my newlywed best friend, turned into an unexpected twist of fate. The kind of night that begins with laughter and ends with memories. Tobi wasn’t a stranger, just someone I had never really seen before. He was a groomsman at my best friend’s wedding a few months prior, where I happened to be chief bridesmaid. And even though our paths crossed, it never really collided.

The music was good. The energy, even better. I danced my heart out like no one was watching, but he was. A simple hello, A bottle of champagne, an invitation to dance. The conversations just easy, effortless chemistry. The next evening, he invited me to dinner. From that moment on, the conversations never stopped. No grand epiphany, no dramatic realisation, just a quiet knowing: this is it, this is home, this is forever. We moved through life together, travelling, exploring, and immersing ourselves in experiences that made us feel alive. And in December 2024, he asked to make this “forever.” My most heartfelt YES. Ours is a love rooted in deep connection, in values so perfectly aligned that choosing each other felt like second nature.

Samira and Oluwatobi also had a Yoruba traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

