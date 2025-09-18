Connect with us

Bryan's Surprise Proposal to May in Thailand Was all Shades of Romantic!

Regina & Victor Said Forever in Style With Their Intimate Civil Wedding

StyledByTito Showcases Revolutionary Bridal Collection Celebrating Craftsmanship

All It Took Was Ayomide's Radiant Smile to Win Dipo Over!

Deby Knew She’d Marry Uche Right From the First Day They Met

Tumise Said Yes to Her Secondary School Senior, Haleem!

Shayo Met Dami at a House Party — 12 Years Later, #SheSaidIdo!

Chiamaka & Ochai’s Pre-Wedding Shoot is Giving Love, Style & Culture!

Collins Shot His Shot With Chisolu After His Uncle Shared Her Photo and Number

Lisa Folawiyo Captured Sunset Perfection in Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Traditional Wedding Looks

6 hours ago

Love sure knows how to create the perfect plot twist. One minute, you’re meeting a stranger in Sydney, and the next, you’re saying “Yes” to forever in Thailand.

May and Bryan’s fairytale has been nothing short of magical. After a sweet meet-cute that left them smitten a few years ago, they have now decided to spend the rest of their lives together. With the sound of the waves and the glow of the sunset as their witness, Bryan asked May to marry him, and she said yes! Now, it’s all love in the air, and we can’t help but swoon. They look so cute together, and we are absolutely rooting for them as they embark on their journey of love!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:


How we met
By the bride, May:

We met a few years ago at an event in Sydney — two strangers whose worlds collided in the most unexpected way. What began as a simple conversation soon turned into laughter, late-night adventures, and a love we both knew was rare. That love carried us across oceans to Thailand where, with the sound of the waves and the glow of the sunset, Bryan asked me to spend forever with him. I said yes, and in that moment, our journey took a new and beautiful turn. Now, we return to Accra, Ghana, to honor our roots with a traditional wedding celebration.

 

Credits

Bride: @wh0s.mayy_
Groom: @stillwiafe
Planner: @thepeonycreations

