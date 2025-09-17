Regina & Victor Said Forever in Style With Their Intimate Civil Wedding

Connect with us

There’s something about civil weddings that makes them truly stand out. Even in their simple and intimate state, they carry a beauty that’s unmatched.

Regina and Victor signed those dotted lines to forever, and it was nothing short of magical. Within the warm ambience of a serene courtroom, the Cameroonian bride said “I do” to her Nigerian prince charming. They chose a timeless and elegant aesthetic for their big day, and it was indeed a perfect choice. Regina looked breathtaking in her chic white dress, and Victor complemented her perfectly in his dapper suit. After the ceremony, they kept the celebrations intimate, surrounded by their closest friends and family. Their big day was filled with pure love and joy… Keep scrolling to take in the beauty.

Enjoy their civil wedding photos below:

Here’s how Regina and Victor’s civil wedding went:

After our dreamy rooftop proposal in London and a romantic pre-wedding shoot that celebrated our Cameroonian and Delta Igbo heritage, our civil ceremony was the perfect next step. It was intimate, graceful, and filled with so much joy and gratitude. We chose an elegant and timeless aesthetic for the day—clean lines, soft tones, and classic glam. We wanted this moment to reflect not only our love but the beauty of simplicity and sacred commitment. Every detail, from the dress to the photography, was thoughtfully curated to celebrate this major milestone in a way that felt true to us.

 

Credits

Bride: @regiixox
Planner and Coordinator: @regiixox
Photography: @Jack.v.photography
Videography: @emilembunzama
Hair: @ivyGarioch
Groom’s Outfit: @_benfash
Decor: @regiixox | @flowerpowerevents_
Cake: @royaldelights_x

