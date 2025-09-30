Let Culture Take the Spotlight in Your Pre-Wedding Shoot With This Inspo

Who says pre-wedding shoots have to follow a particular trend? This styled shoot, beautifully captured by Jedo Shot, proves that celebrating culture and heritage is the perfect touch to make your big day even more special.

In contrast to the Western-inspired themes often seen in pre-wedding shoots, this stunning concept brings something truly refreshing to the table. Designed to inspire couples, it’s a gentle reminder that love stories shine even brighter when told through our own cultural lens.

From the vibrant purple Akwete fabric to the elegant beads and signature Igbo traditional styles, every detail screams authenticity and beauty. Also, instead of staged backdrops, the concept draws from real-life garden scenery — natural and elegant. This look is for couples who want to celebrate love in its purest form while keeping the essence of culture alive.

Here’s how the designer describes the shoot:

This look was shot to inspire couples with more ideas for a pre-wedding shoot. It was meant to remind couples that pre-wedding shoots don’t have to be limited to Western-inspired themes. By incorporating Akwete and Igbo traditional styles, they honour their roots while telling a love story that feels authentic. Also with regards to the settings, instead of highly staged luxury settings, this concept reflects real-life love stories from older generations—simple, natural, and grounded in community life. It allows couples to create memories that are both timeless and relatable.

Credit

Makeup: @tehila_signature

Hairstylist: @_styledbymandy

Outfit: @zeediva_signet

Photography: @jedoshotit

Accessories: @sonyinbeads__

Basket, Palmwine and Bicycle: @ikenga_palms

Content Creator: @praisedatkontentkreator

Creative Director: @danielblaq__