Love Was on the Menu When Tumise Met Bukola at a Campus Restaurant

A few days ago, Tumise and Bukola blessed us with their breathtaking pre-wedding photos. They are back once more with more glamour from their beautiful wedding celebration!

The lovebirds met at a campus restaurant and quickly became friends. Right from the start, Bukola’s intentions were clear, and after a year of constant pursuit, Tumise’s heart said yes to him. Today, they stand hand in hand, ready to journey through forever. Their Yoruba traditional wedding was a show of cultural magic. Tumise radiated elegance in her stunning Aso-oke looks, while Bukola looked dashing by her side. Looking at this gorgeous pair, we can tell for sure that true love is worth the chase. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Tumise:

I was in my first year at OAU in 2018, just settling into school life as a Microbiology student. Bukola was in his final year, studying the same course in the same department, already preparing to leave. We met at a restaurant on campus, and that ordinary moment became the start of something special. He didn’t let me go easily. For a whole year, he kept showing up, making sure I noticed him. I always joke that he disturbed me for a year before we finally started dating. But looking back, that persistence showed me how intentional he was. We started as friends, and that foundation made everything stronger. On February 5, 2020, we started dating and we’ve been inseparable since. Bukola has always been different. Right from the start, he’s been such a gentleman. His love feels intentional and steady. Being with him brings me so much peace, and very early on, I knew he was the man I wanted to spend forever with.

