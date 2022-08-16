PrimeVideoNaija: How to Look Like a Million Bucks, According to Temisan Emmanuel

Connect with us

Over the weekend, Amazon Prime hosted top Nigerian celebrities to celebrate its Prime Video Naija launch at the Eko Hotels & Suites.

It was a stand-out fashion affair, with cocktail dresses and crisp suits being the order of the day.

Temisan Emmanuel was one of the style stars who stood out for all the right reasons in an impeccably tailored teal suit at the Blue Tie event.

The actor and presenter looked super dapper in a Teal houndstooth tuxedo from Rhobes Clothing Company, which he paired with a crisp white shirt and a pair of brown tassel loafers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temisan Emmanuel (@taymesan_)

Temisan completed his outfit with gold earrings and a matching unmissable watch. He rocked his signature low-cut and groomed beards for that final touch of elegance. What’s not to love?

Credits

Photography: @olasunkanmi_iroko
Suit: @rhobesofficial

