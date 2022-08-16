Check Out All the Must-See Looks From the Prime Video Naija Launch Party

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Top streaming subscription service Amazon Prime recently launched the localized version of its streaming service in one of Africa’s biggest markets: Nigeria. To commemorate the event, the tech giant hosted the country’s biggest stars and users at its first multi-sensory experience in Eko Hotel & Suites, Nigeria.

As you would expect, the stars came dressed to the nines with their various renditions of the theme of the event, tagged Blue Tie. From Beverly Naya’s gorgeous black dress to Adunni Ades head-turning metallic blue number. Keep scrolling to see all the fabulous fashion moments from the Prime Video Naija launch party.

Beverly Naya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya)

Custom dress: @weizdhurmfranklyn
Photography: @photosbyosagie
Makeup: @polycarp_beauty
Hair: @ferdinandshair @hairassuredltd

Toke Makinwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi
Styling: @dahmola
Makeup: @bellze_signature
Hair: @hairbybukks_
Photography: @tobi.olajolo

Adunni Ade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adunni Ade (@iamadunniade)

Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi
Makeup: @diolsclassics
Hair: @mac__kot
Photography: @thelagospaparazzi

Omowunmi Dada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Outfit: @tinathan.official 

Makeup: @glambydami

Styling: @styledbyseun

Temitope Olowoniyan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temitope Olowoniyan (@topeolowoniyan)

Styling: @mikeeadesh
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Hair:@tees_hairmpire
Photography: @whilzpro

Deyemi Okanlawon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deyemi OKANLAWON (@deyemitheactor)

Shoes: @aristocrats_luxury

Photography: @niyiajaniphotography

Outfit: @KingHakbal 

Temisan Emmanuel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temisan Emmanuel (@taymesan_)

Photography: @olasunkanmi_iroko
Suit: @rhobesofficial

Uti Nwachukwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uti Nwachukwu (@siruti)

Photography: @thelagospaparazzi

Outfit: @kimonokollection

Neo Mobor Akpofure

 

PH
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neo Mobor Akpofure (@neo_akpofure)

Outfit: @davidwej
Shoes: @davidwej
Curated by: @theranicompany
Camera: @olasunkanmi_iroko

Angel Obasi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

Dress: @africandesignersmall
Purse: @fendi
Heels: @louboutinworld

Lala Akindoju

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

Hair: @vaavavoom

Makeup: @prospottedmakeover

Photography: @onafuwaphotography

Tolu Bally

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tbally (@tolubally)

Outfit: @2207bytbally

Photographer: @thelagospaparazzi

Hair: @hairbybukks_

Shoes: @gedebe

Glasses: @annakarinkarlssonofficial

Dr Akin Faminu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Efe Irele

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

Photography: @thelagospaparazzi

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Photography: @thelagospaparazzi

 

 

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

