Check Out All the Must-See Looks From the Prime Video Naija Launch Party

Top streaming subscription service Amazon Prime recently launched the localized version of its streaming service in one of Africa’s biggest markets: Nigeria. To commemorate the event, the tech giant hosted the country’s biggest stars and users at its first multi-sensory experience in Eko Hotel & Suites, Nigeria.

As you would expect, the stars came dressed to the nines with their various renditions of the theme of the event, tagged Blue Tie. From Beverly Naya’s gorgeous black dress to Adunni Ade‘s head-turning metallic blue number. Keep scrolling to see all the fabulous fashion moments from the Prime Video Naija launch party.

Beverly Naya

Custom dress: @weizdhurmfranklyn

Photography: @photosbyosagie

Makeup: @polycarp_beauty

Hair: @ferdinandshair @hairassuredltd

Toke Makinwa

Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi

Styling: @dahmola

Makeup: @bellze_signature

Hair: @hairbybukks_

Photography: @tobi.olajolo

Adunni Ade

Omowunmi Dada

Outfit: @tinathan.official

Makeup: @glambydami

Styling: @styledbyseun

Temitope Olowoniyan

Styling: @mikeeadesh

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua

Hair:@tees_hairmpire

Photography: @whilzpro

Deyemi Okanlawon

Shoes: @aristocrats_luxury

Photography: @niyiajaniphotography

Outfit: @KingHakbal

Temisan Emmanuel

Photography: @olasunkanmi_iroko

Suit: @rhobesofficial

Uti Nwachukwu

Photography: @thelagospaparazzi

Outfit: @kimonokollection

Neo Mobor Akpofure

Angel Obasi

Dress: @africandesignersmall

Purse: @fendi

Heels: @louboutinworld

Lala Akindoju

Hair: @vaavavoom

Makeup: @prospottedmakeover

Photography: @onafuwaphotography

Tolu Bally

Outfit: @2207bytbally

Photographer: @thelagospaparazzi

Hair: @hairbybukks_

Shoes: @gedebe

Glasses: @annakarinkarlssonofficial

Dr Akin Faminu

Efe Irele

Photography: @thelagospaparazzi

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Photography: @thelagospaparazzi