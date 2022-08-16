Style
Check Out All the Must-See Looks From the Prime Video Naija Launch Party
Top streaming subscription service Amazon Prime recently launched the localized version of its streaming service in one of Africa’s biggest markets: Nigeria. To commemorate the event, the tech giant hosted the country’s biggest stars and users at its first multi-sensory experience in Eko Hotel & Suites, Nigeria.
As you would expect, the stars came dressed to the nines with their various renditions of the theme of the event, tagged Blue Tie. From Beverly Naya’s gorgeous black dress to Adunni Ade‘s head-turning metallic blue number. Keep scrolling to see all the fabulous fashion moments from the Prime Video Naija launch party.
Beverly Naya
View this post on Instagram
Custom dress: @weizdhurmfranklyn
Photography: @photosbyosagie
Makeup: @polycarp_beauty
Hair: @ferdinandshair @hairassuredltd
Toke Makinwa
View this post on Instagram
Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi
Styling: @dahmola
Makeup: @bellze_signature
Hair: @hairbybukks_
Photography: @tobi.olajolo
Adunni Ade
View this post on Instagram
Makeup: @diolsclassics
Hair: @mac__kot
Omowunmi Dada
View this post on Instagram
Outfit: @tinathan.official
Makeup: @glambydami
Styling: @styledbyseun
Temitope Olowoniyan
View this post on Instagram
Styling: @mikeeadesh
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua
Hair:@tees_hairmpire
Photography: @whilzpro
Deyemi Okanlawon
View this post on Instagram
Shoes: @aristocrats_luxury
Photography: @niyiajaniphotography
Outfit: @KingHakbal
Temisan Emmanuel
View this post on Instagram
Photography: @olasunkanmi_iroko
Suit: @rhobesofficial
Uti Nwachukwu
View this post on Instagram
Photography: @thelagospaparazzi
Outfit: @kimonokollection
Neo Mobor Akpofure
PHView this post on Instagram
Shoes: @davidwej
Curated by: @theranicompany
Camera: @olasunkanmi_iroko
Angel Obasi
View this post on Instagram
Dress: @africandesignersmall
Purse: @fendi
Heels: @louboutinworld
Lala Akindoju
View this post on Instagram
Hair: @vaavavoom
Makeup: @prospottedmakeover
Photography: @onafuwaphotography
Tolu Bally
View this post on Instagram
Outfit: @2207bytbally
Photographer: @thelagospaparazzi
Hair: @hairbybukks_
Shoes: @gedebe
Glasses: @annakarinkarlssonofficial
Dr Akin Faminu
View this post on Instagram
Efe Irele
View this post on Instagram
Photography: @thelagospaparazzi
Stephanie Coker Aderinokun
View this post on Instagram
Photography: @thelagospaparazzi