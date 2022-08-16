Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 27th , 2022

BellaNaija Style Digital Summit is back for its 3rd Edition this August!

This year’s BellaNaija Style Digital Summit will build on the success of the 2020 and 2021 editions which featured heavyweights from various spheres of Africa’s creative industry including Omoyemi Akerele, Roberta Annan, Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe, Nkwo Onwuka, Peju Famojure, Dami Olukoya among others.

BellaNaija Style will again convene highly influential African game-changers on the continent and in the diaspora to discuss next-level panel discussions around the intersection of fashion and film, Africa’s beauty industry boom as well as navigating new technological frontiers for Africa’s creative industries.

THE PANELS

The Intersection of Fashion & Film and its role in Promoting African Creativity Globally

From sewing machines to e-commerce, fashion has always been at the forefront of innovation. The fashion sector is also one of the largest industries in the world, estimated to be worth more than $3T by the end of the decade, according to CB Insights

Industry Analyst Consensus.

While the west has an array of innovations — robots that sew and cut fabric, AI algorithms that predict style trends, virtual reality clothes and so on. Africa is still far behind and has to face a long-overdue reckoning with its environmental and social impact and reexamine processes across the value chain in an attempt to reinvent itself.

In this panel, we dive into the trends reshaping how our clothes and accessories are designed, manufactured, consumed, distributed, and marketed.

Date: Saturday, August 27th 2022

Time: 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM WAT

Africa’s Beauty Industry Boom: An Opportunity For Greater Inclusivity and Representation on the Continent

As the second most populous continent in the world, Africa has enormous market potential. Several major companies in the global beauty industry are making the most of the boom projected for the industry in sub-Saharan Africa, a continent seen as the next frontier in the sector.

In the next few decades, the beauty market is predicted to grow twofold due to the burgeoning middle class and accelerated urbanization in the region, which will double in size by 2050. As a result, global beauty brands like Fenty, L’Oreal, Oriflame and others are switching their focus to Africa.

With these beauty brands seizing the opportunity, it is necessary that these companies take some bold steps and open the gates to more African models and entrepreneurs who can innovate with products for African consumers. These beauty industries can enact authentic, permanent, and beneficial change and create substantially more economic upside on the continent.

Date: Saturday, August 27th 2022

Time: 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM WAT

Fashion & Technology in Africa: Production, Consumption & Everything in Between

Date: Saturday, August 27th 2022

Time: 4:00 PM – 4:45 PM WAT

Navigating New Tech Frontiers for Africa’s Creative Industries

With the introduction of new digital technologies and, more recently, developments in robotics and artificial intelligence, the world is undergoing a digital revolution.

The digital revolution has ushered in new ways of thinking about work, with far-reaching implications for business and social activities in various disciplines and industries. And the creative industry is one of them.

But how can the creative sector effectively exploit these benefits, and what roles can creatives play? It is no longer enough to be creative. Creatives must actively pursue new ways to mine their abilities for extensive reach, profit, and impact.

The proliferation of technology has made it possible for consumers of creative content to make demands and seek greater control over what and how they consume content. They demand customised content to suit their specific and constantly evolving needs. These barriers and opportunities are the topics we will bring to the fore on this panel.

Time: 5:00 PM – 5:45 PM WAT

For more information/participation email [email protected]