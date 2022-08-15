BNStyle Spotlight: Thulisile Phongolo Made a Surreal Appearance at The Miss South Africa 2022 Grand Finale

Thulisile Phongolo‘s default mode will forever be serving head-turning looks to every event she graces, be it on the red carpet, photoshoot or night out with friends. The South African actor made a surreal appearance in a corseted tulle Maryzo number that left us speechless at first glance.

The draped mermaid-style gown featured beaded shoulder details which she complemented with a stunning matching headpiece. The bottom half showcased a figure-hugging skirt that accentuated her curves and flowed into transparent floor-length tulle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo)

The stylish DJ paired the outfit with shimmering strappy heels and sparkling jewellery. Her makeup look was nude perfection, consisting of subtly highlighted eyes and cheeks paired with matte lips and lush lashes. Thuli completed her look with a low side-part ponytail.

Credits

Styling: @phuphogumedek

Dress: @maryzodesigns

Makeup: @vanessa_plaatjie

Hair: @thesanhd

Photography: @thapelomabotja_za

