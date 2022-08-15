Connect with us

Bonang Matheba Had All Eyes on Her at the Miss South Africa 2022 Finale

Bonang Matheba Had All Eyes on Her at the Miss South Africa 2022 Finale

1 hour ago

Something you can be sure of is Bonang Matheba serving an unmissable look. Case in point The recently concluded Miss South Africa competition, where she turned heads in a sizzling red look.

The shimmery dress designed by 2207 By Tbally featured a plunging corseted top that accentuated her waist along with a high slit featuring a side train. The style star complemented the look with gold accessories, red stiletto nails and strappy heels.

Her beauty look consisted of a bold red lip, dramatic lashes, perfectly defined brows, and highlighted cheeks, which she paired well with a side-swept ponytail. 

 

Apart from her gorgeous look, her beverage brand, The House Of BNG, returned for the fourth year to partner with Miss SA as a celebratory drink for the pageant.

Credits

Styling: @dahmola
Photography: @thelagospaparazzi
Makeup: @joycejacob_jjb
Accessories: @tiffenyofficial

