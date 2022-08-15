And the 2022 Miss South Africa Is... Ndavi Nokeri!

Congrats are in order for the new Miss South Africa!

At a magnificent pageant finale held at the SunBet Arena in Time Square in Pretoria on Saturday night, Ndavi Nokeri was crowned Miss South Africa 2022. She took the crown from Miss South Africa 2021, Lalela Mswane.

Ndavi shared the good news on her Instagram page:

“Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfil His promises to her.”

South Africa, I am at a loss for words.

Thank you for showering me with all your love and for warmly embracing me.

I look forward to representing you with honour and pride.

To a year of impact.

Ndza Khensa,

Thank you.

Ndavi Nokeri, Miss South Africa 2022.

She earned a BCom Investment Management degree from the University of Pretoria and worked at an asset management business before being crowned Miss SA.

See the crowning moment below:

Ndavi’s runner-up was Ayanda Thabethe, with Lebogang Mahlangu coming in third place.