Connect with us

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Congratulations to Head of House Eloswag... First Housemate to Win HOH Twice This Season!

Beauty Scoop

And the 2022 Miss South Africa Is... Ndavi Nokeri!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Chioma Ikokwu addresses her Friendship with Iyabo Ojo & Squabble with Toyin Lawani on #WithChude

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Ilebaye & Khalid Have Been Evicted from Big Brother's House!

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Aso Oke, but with a Modern Vibe! Here's Ebuka's Look for Tonight's Eviction Show

Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Check Out These Beautiful Moments from Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed’s White Wedding | #MercyIsBlessed

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Catch All the Highlights from Saturday Night’s ‘Orijinal Party’

Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed's Traditional Wedding Was All Shades of Beautiful | See Photos

Scoop

Asisat Oshoala Nominated for the 2022 Women’s Ballon d’Or

Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Here’s Your First Look at Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed's Traditional Wedding | #MercyIsBlessed

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: Congratulations to Head of House Eloswag… First Housemate to Win HOH Twice This Season!

Published

2 mins ago

 on

In Big Brother’s house, Mondays are for the Head Of House challenge and nomination show.

The fourth Head Of House challenge for Big Brother Naija season 7 took place today and Eloswag came out tops after a very intense challenge. This is his second win as the HOH.

Here’s how the game went:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories

Dennis Isong: Why Investing in Short-Let Apartments is Good Business

Adedamola Adedayo: “Waje 2.0” Recalls the Familiar From its Parent Album, W.A.J.E

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php