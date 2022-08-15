Scoop
#BNxBBNaija7: Congratulations to Head of House Eloswag… First Housemate to Win HOH Twice This Season!
In Big Brother’s house, Mondays are for the Head Of House challenge and nomination show.
The fourth Head Of House challenge for Big Brother Naija season 7 took place today and Eloswag came out tops after a very intense challenge. This is his second win as the HOH.
Here’s how the game went:
Head of House game is underway! Who’s ready?
BellaNaija x @TECNOMobileNG sure are!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BNBBNTECNO #BBNaijaxTECNO pic.twitter.com/TBIA3k2WEe
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 15, 2022
Loving our Ninjas today 😁#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/ln6soUGwAI
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 15, 2022
Game on!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/US0kqAUY8Z
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 15, 2022
Adekunle the Level 1 hypeman. 😃#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 15, 2022
Deji has been disqualified from the HOH challenge for failing to freeze after Biggie told them to.
(He probably thought Biggie meant stop).#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 15, 2022
Bryan, Daniella, Diana, Pharmsavi, Hermes, Eloswag have qualified for the next round.
They have one minute to complete the puzzle.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 15, 2022
Eloswag, Hermes, Bryann and Daniella are done!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 15, 2022
This broom game sha. How many sticks do you predict are in a bunch?
This coverage is brought to you by @TECNOMobileNG
#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BNBBNTECNO #BBNaijaxTECNO
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 15, 2022
Eloswag – 390
Bryann – 105
Hermes – 390 –
130#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 15, 2022
Eloswag has won tonight’s HOH Challenge!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 15, 2022