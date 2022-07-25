BNxBBNaija7: Eloswag is the First Head Of House for the BBNaija Level Up Season

Connect with us

As you are all aware, BBNaija is back, and every Monday, there is a Head of House game to choose who will be the boss of the house for the week.

The winner of today’s HOH game not only received immunity from eviction this week, but they also got the option to apply to their house level. A Tail of House title was also given to the housemate who performed the least.

See the moment all the housemates united at the arena for the first time

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

For this week, the HOH is Eloswag!

 

He had 30 minutes to nominate HMs for potential eviction. Other HMs can advise him, but it was up to him to choose.

