You’ll Love This Beautiful Video From Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed’s Intro

First of all, introduction! As Nigerians, the first step to the happy ever after journey before the big day is usually the Introduction ceremony and it’s just as beautiful!

Talented gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo who announced her engagement to the love of her life, Pastor Blessed sometime last month has taken on that forever road. The lovebirds had their introduction ceremony and it came in beautiful colours! We saw the photos, now, we have a closer look at how their introduction ceremony went down.

Her husband came ready and the couple was dressed to impress. Hours before the ceremony, the gospel singer’s excitement is evident and contagious.

Watch the video below: