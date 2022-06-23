Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed are Super Excited about Getting Married

Gospel music star Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa of The Waterbrook Church have today announced their engagement in their social media pages.

“I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️,” Mercy wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from their engagement shoot.

Pastor Blessed also echoed how excited he is about starting a new phase with his love, writing: “I’m the man the Lord showed Mercy. @mercychinwo thanks for saying YES! I LOVE YOU DEARLY !😍😍😍😍😍.”

See their beautiful pre-wedding photos below:

We are wishing the couple lots of love and happiness as they embark on this new journey.