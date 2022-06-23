Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed are Super Excited about Getting Married

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Gospel music star Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa of The Waterbrook Church have today  announced their engagement in their social media pages.

I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️,” Mercy wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from their engagement shoot.

Pastor Blessed also echoed how excited he is about starting a new phase with his love, writing: “I’m the man the Lord showed Mercy. @mercychinwo thanks for saying YES! I LOVE YOU DEARLY !😍😍😍😍😍.”

See their beautiful pre-wedding photos below:

We are wishing the couple lots of love and happiness as they embark on this new journey.

Related Topics:

