She Did It! See the Emotional Moment Tobi Amusan Received Nigeria’s First Ever World Championship Gold
African record, check! Commonwealth record, check! A world record, check! A world champion, check!
Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a new world record in the 100m hurdles in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, and the moment was priceless.
In the semi-final, she ran a stunning 12.12 seconds, beating Kendra Harrison‘s previous record by 0.08 seconds and breaking her personal best time by over three-tenths of a second.
Watch her semis and finals runs below:
See this beautiful moment she received Nigeria’s first-ever world championship gold :
🇳🇬🏅🥹 Tears of joy for new world record holder Tobi Amusan as she collects Nigeria's first ever World Championship gold! What a moment! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/0oAjQZLOJb
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) July 25, 2022