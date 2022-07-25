She Did It! See the Emotional Moment Tobi Amusan Received Nigeria’s First Ever World Championship Gold

African record, check! Commonwealth record, check! A world record, check! A world champion, check!

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a new world record in the 100m hurdles in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, and the moment was priceless.

In the semi-final, she ran a stunning 12.12 seconds, beating Kendra Harrison‘s previous record by 0.08 seconds and breaking her personal best time by over three-tenths of a second.

Watch her semis and finals runs below:

See this beautiful moment she received Nigeria’s first-ever world championship gold :

