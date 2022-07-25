Here’s how “The Kitchen Muse” seasons chicken for a burst of flavour

Properly seasoned chicken gives any meal that extra flavour. In many cases, the chicken stock can be used to make another meal.

In this video, Chef Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” shows us how to season your chicken to have it bursting with flavours and of course to get the tasty chicken stock that can be used for another meal.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Adobo Seasoning

White Pepper

Red & Yellow Habaneros

Fresh Thyme

Garlic Paste

Onions

Salt

Watch the vlog below: