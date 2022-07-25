BN TV
Here’s how “The Kitchen Muse” seasons chicken for a burst of flavour
Properly seasoned chicken gives any meal that extra flavour. In many cases, the chicken stock can be used to make another meal.
In this video, Chef Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” shows us how to season your chicken to have it bursting with flavours and of course to get the tasty chicken stock that can be used for another meal.
Here’s what you’ll need:
Adobo Seasoning
White Pepper
Red & Yellow Habaneros
Fresh Thyme
Garlic Paste
Onions
Salt
Watch the vlog below: