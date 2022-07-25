Connect with us

BN TV Living

Here's how "The Kitchen Muse" seasons chicken for a burst of flavour

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

She Did It! See the Emotional Moment Tobi Amusan Received Nigeria's First Ever World Championship Gold

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Boma, Emmanuel, Wathoni & JayPaul discuss Life Before & After BBNaija in this Episode of "The Hustle"

BN TV Music

New Video: Ms Banks - Favourite Girl

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: The Second Set of Big Brother 'Level Up’ Housemates are Here!

BN TV Music

New Video: Teni - My Way

BN TV Music

Watch Adekunle Gold deliver a sizzling performance of "Sinner" & "It Is What It Is"

BN TV Movies & TV

Here’s Your First Look at “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie's Honey & Suya Glazed Chicken Recipe is a Must Try

BN TV Music

New Video: King Promise feat. Omah Lay - 10 Toes

BN TV

Here’s how “The Kitchen Muse” seasons chicken for a burst of flavour

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Properly seasoned chicken gives any meal that extra flavour. In many cases, the chicken stock can be used to make another meal.

In this video, Chef Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” shows us how to season your chicken to have it bursting with flavours and of course to get the tasty chicken stock that can be used for another meal.

Here’s what you’ll need:
Adobo Seasoning
White Pepper
Red & Yellow Habaneros
Fresh Thyme
Garlic Paste
Onions
Salt

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Utilising Silence and Patience in Relationships

BN Hot Topic: When Do We Move From Doing Business to Cheating People?

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Political Structures

Why Twitter Conversations On Cooking are Beyond Pots and Pans

Olusola Kaka: More Men Should be Involved in Family Planning
css.php