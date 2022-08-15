“Wasn’t an easy journey” – Eniola Badmus Couldn’t Be More Proud of Her Weight Loss Journey

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood star Eniola Badmus couldn’t be more proud of her weight loss journey and she wants the world to know it.

The actress, who has been focusing on getting in shape, took to social media to show off her new look, and we love it. Eniola has been open about her weight loss struggles and recognises that the journey is tough, but she knows from experience that it is possible.

In a before and after photo, Eniola took to Instagram to show her progress in her weight loss journey to inspire and encourage others struggling as well. “Wasn’t an easy journey………Oju ri tooooo,” she captioned the post on her Instagram page.

