RMD plays Osa Wonda in the Family Comedy “Palava” | Here’s the Trailer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Niyi Akinmolayan‘s production company, Anthill Studios, has released the first teaser for its star-studded blockbuster, “Palava,” after months of building anticipation.

In the family comedy, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) plays Osa Wonda, a high-life musician on the verge of a resurgence. On the eve of his 60th birthday, his life and family are turned upside down by a scandal.

The movie also features Bisola Aiyeola, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Gideon Okeke, Beverly Naya, Jemima Osunde, Omawumi, Neo Akpofure, Chinedu Ikedieze, Buchi, Segun Arinze, and Eniola Badmus. It was written by Anee Icha and Naz Onuzo and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

It’s set to debut in cinemas nationwide in December 2022.

Watch the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niyi Akinmolayan (@niyi_akinmolayan)

Check out the BTS photos:

