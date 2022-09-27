Episode 1 of Anthill Studios’ Animated Web Series “League Of Orishas” is Here | Watch on BN TV

Anthill Studios has premiered episode 1 of its animated series, “League Of Orishas.”

“League of Orishas” follows the characters in a fantasy world inspired by various west African mythologies, the story is set in a time when gods, supernatural beings, and humans roamed the Earth. It will feature some of your favourite gods and their devotees.

The animated series is created by Niyi Akinmolayan and animated by Eri Umusu.

Watch the first episode below: