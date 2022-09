The latest guest to join Amelia Dimoldenberg for a “Chicken Shop Date” is Afrobeats star, Rema!

Amelia playfully quizzes Rema about making bangers, his riches, and his favourite animal as they sit down for a conversation in Sam’s on Kilburn Lane. Rema and Amelia also talk about drinking, soundgasms, Drake, and a variety of other topics.

Watch the video below: