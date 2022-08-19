Connect with us

Style

KO Lifestyle Recently Unveiled their Debut Collection & It’s a Must-See

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Gorgeous Green Looks This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 204

Style

Week in Style: If You’re Looking to Perfect that Effortlessly Chic Style, Nana Agyemang Is Your Plug!

Style

Winnie Leon is One Curvy Babe That Knows How to Style Her Curves!

Style

#WorkWearFashion:Your Guide to Uber-Chic Workwear Looks: Issue 137

Style

#PrimeVideoNaija: How to Look Like a Million Bucks, According to Temisan Emmanuel

Style

Check Out All the Must-See Looks From the Prime Video Naija Launch Party

Style

Sign Up For The BellaNaija Style Digital Summit Here – August 27th , 2022

Style

#BNStyle Spotlight: Thulisile Phongolo Made a Surreal Appearance at The Miss South Africa 2022 Grand Finale

Beauty Style

Bonang Matheba Had All Eyes on Her at the Miss South Africa 2022 Finale

Style

KO Lifestyle Recently Unveiled their Debut Collection & It’s a Must-See

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Rising womenswear brand KO Lifestyle recently unveiled its vibrant debut summer collection.

With sustainable fabrics and designs, the fast fashion brand’s latest offering is an exciting compilation filled with gorgeous print ensembles, chic coordinating sets, stunning dresses, and stellar workwear fits.

In a statement following the release, the brand stated:

KO Lifestyle is a fast fashion/high street brand, made in Nigeria and delivered to the world. As a connoisseur of fashion and stylish garments, we are excited to bring a new fashion experience to style enthusiasts worldwide. Our new collection for the summer, comprises of dresses, coordinating sets, two pieces, day wear, work wear, accessories and so much more.

We believe in creating designs that can be restyled and re-worn at affordable rates to meet the
needs of the average earner.

See the full collection below.

 

Credits

Brand: @shop_kolifestyle
Styling: @rhodaebun
Photography: @ahmedmoore1
Models: @catch22models

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Playboy” Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories
css.php