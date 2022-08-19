KO Lifestyle Recently Unveiled their Debut Collection & It’s a Must-See

Rising womenswear brand KO Lifestyle recently unveiled its vibrant debut summer collection.

With sustainable fabrics and designs, the fast fashion brand’s latest offering is an exciting compilation filled with gorgeous print ensembles, chic coordinating sets, stunning dresses, and stellar workwear fits.

In a statement following the release, the brand stated:

KO Lifestyle is a fast fashion/high street brand, made in Nigeria and delivered to the world. As a connoisseur of fashion and stylish garments, we are excited to bring a new fashion experience to style enthusiasts worldwide. Our new collection for the summer, comprises of dresses, coordinating sets, two pieces, day wear, work wear, accessories and so much more. We believe in creating designs that can be restyled and re-worn at affordable rates to meet the

needs of the average earner.

See the full collection below.

Credits

Brand: @shop_kolifestyle

Styling: @rhodaebun

Photography: @ahmedmoore1

Models: @catch22models