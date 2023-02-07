Symbols of Authority’s Latest Collection Tagged “Khere” Is Everything! Take a Look

Statement modern jewellery brand Symbols of Authority has unveiled its latest 6-piece collection tagged Khere, which means “small” in the language of the Benin people of Nigeria.

The brand’s latest offering reinterprets its signature bold, modern pieces and core motifs in mini statements suited for daily wear. This new collection aims to make daily statements that help you be the main character in your life.

According to Symbols of Authority’s Creative Director Isoken Ogiemwonyi:

Our pieces this season are really keying into our message of “Life is the Occasion”. We’d love our customers to celebrate themselves and their loved ones this Valentine’s Day. The collection was conceptualised and inspired by my signature aesthetic and her love of ancient art and Benin culture. It is filled with everyday heirlooms and modern takes on pre-colonial themes of authority and power with artistic themes and symbols, including the ceremonial swords of the ancient Benin Kingdom, the death mask of the legendary African queen of the Benin Kingdom Idia, and the brands stylised take on the effigy of the Oba of Benin.

See the collection below.

Credits

Brand: @symbolsofauthority

Creative Direction: @isokenogiemwonyi