Azuwa Studios Releases Dramatic Second Trailer for The Smart Money Woman Season Two (EXCLUSIVE)

Osas Ighodaro’s character Zuri has evolved in the past season and the second trailer for Azuwa Studios’ rom-com financial literacy and inclusion series The Smart Money Woman Season Two gives us a few clues as to where her character evolution is going next.

In pursuit of financial stability and the fairytale finale with the man of her dreams, Zuri (Osas Ighodaro) must take things to the next level with her finances, and as usual, she is tackling new financial challenges and levelling with her best friend Tami (Ini Dima-Okojie) Adesuwa (Kemi Lala Akindoju) and Lara (Toni Tones ).

The series from showrunner Arese Ugwu also stars Timini Egbuson, Seun Ajayi, Eso Dike, Eku Edewor, Tobi Bakre Tania Omotayo, Oshuwa Tunde-Imoyo Eyinna Nwigwe, Bobby Ekpe Bolanle Olukanni, Femi Branch and Ngozi Nwosu. The series also introduces new stars like Nicole Ikot, Oladozie Olawaiye, Shamz Garuba & Adunolaoluwa Osilowo.

Arese Ugwu, Mannie Oiseomaye and Eyo Emmanuel wrote the series teleplays. Ugwu and Isoken Ogiemwonyi serve as producers, with co-producers including Akintunde Marinho & Kemi Lala Akindoju.

“The Smart Money Woman Season Two” hits the Azuwa Studios YouTube channel on Oct. 31st. Every Thursday, two new episodes will drop, with Episodes 1 & 2 arriving on the 31st, Episodes 3 & 4 premiere on Nov. 7, Episodes 5 & 6 drop on November 14, Episodes 7 & 8 debuts November 21 and a two-part season finale debuting on November 28.

Watch the new trailer below:

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Smart Money Woman