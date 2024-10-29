Connect with us

Azuwa Studios Releases Dramatic Second Trailer for The Smart Money Woman Season Two (EXCLUSIVE)

Idris Elba as Okonkwo: Reactions Pour In Over "Things Fall Apart" Film Adaptation

The Cast & Friends of The Smart Money Woman Gathered for A Chic Brunch

BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

The Stunning Guest Looks at Yhemo Lee and Tayo's Traditional Marriage | #TYLoveRocks24

Tems: A Force of Nature on the New ESSENCE Fashion Issue

Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Aims to Redefine Fashion with the 'Elevate Africa Fashion Prize'

Olivier Rousteing's African Heritage Shaped the Balmain x Lion King Collection, Find Out How

Adekunle Gold and Patoranking to Headline Next Narrative Africa's The Bridge NYC Concert

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Osas Ighodaro’s character Zuri has evolved in the past season and the second trailer for Azuwa Studios’ rom-com financial literacy and inclusion series The Smart Money Woman Season Two gives us a few clues as to where her character evolution is going next.

In pursuit of financial stability and the fairytale finale with the man of her dreams, Zuri (Osas Ighodaro) must take things to the next level with her finances, and as usual, she is tackling new financial challenges and levelling with her best friend Tami (Ini Dima-Okojie)  Adesuwa (Kemi Lala Akindoju) and  Lara (Toni Tones ).

The series from showrunner Arese Ugwu also stars Timini Egbuson,  Seun Ajayi, Eso Dike, Eku Edewor, Tobi Bakre  Tania Omotayo, Oshuwa Tunde-Imoyo  Eyinna Nwigwe, Bobby Ekpe  Bolanle OlukanniFemi Branch and Ngozi Nwosu. The series also introduces new stars like Nicole Ikot, Oladozie Olawaiye, Shamz Garuba & Adunolaoluwa Osilowo.

Arese Ugwu, Mannie Oiseomaye and Eyo Emmanuel wrote the series teleplays. Ugwu and Isoken Ogiemwonyi serve as producers, with co-producers including Akintunde Marinho Kemi Lala Akindoju.

“The Smart Money Woman Season Two” hits the Azuwa Studios YouTube channel on Oct. 31st. Every Thursday, two new episodes will drop, with Episodes 1 & 2 arriving on the 31st, Episodes 3 & 4 premiere on Nov. 7, Episodes 5 & 6 drop on November 14, Episodes 7 & 8 debuts  November 21 and a two-part season finale debuting on November 28.

Watch the new trailer below:

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Smart Money Woman

