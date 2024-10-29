Inside Kouture Paradisé’s Launch Event! Here’s All That Went Down

Lights, camera, action! Kouture Paradisé hosted a tropical-themed launch event, and they brought together fashion enthusiasts, designers, and industry insiders to celebrate the debut of their beautifully crafted e-commerce platform.

Hosted at Sabor in Victoria Island, the official launch of Kouture Paradisé celebrated the realisation of a vision—showcasing African designers and sharing their unique stories while creating an inviting space for customers to effortlessly shop their favourite brands in a sustainable, tropical, and vibrant atmosphere.

This beautifully designed fashion website now features a curated selection of top Nigerian brands, on the site including Alice Tiwa, Amarelis, Aminda, Budding Blue, Dede, Eso By Liman, Faveo, Fierce, Imata, Ivory Afrikaan, M.O.T The Label, Ruks A La Mode, Simi Teds, Statements by Bami, and Yellow Kaftan.

At the exclusive event, designers voiced their enthusiastic support for the new marketplace, where ”every purchase tells a story.” Launching just in time for Lagos Fashion Week and the festive Christmas season, the platform was praised for its commitment to putting designers and their creations first.

Unveiling the Visionaries: Elado and Tele

Kouture Paradisé embodies a dream shared by Tele Lawal and Elado Osuobeni, a visionary couple united by their love and passion for African fashion. Their mission? To create a platform that connects global fashion lovers with top African designs, offering a seamless and exciting shopping experience.

At the heart of Kouture Paradisé is Tele Lawal, an entrepreneur with a multifaceted background in politics, management consulting, and the creative industries. Tele made history at 22 as the youngest politician and the first Black woman elected in the London Borough of Havering. Leading operations and finance is Elado, an Oxford alumnus with a background in philosophy, politics, and economics, who centred his research on Nigeria’s key economic sectors.

What makes their story truly inspiring is that at the heart of their business lies a deep bond of love. Through their travels and rich experiences in the fashion world, Tele and Elado recognised an opportunity to showcase Africa’s immense talent on a global stage. From this vision, Kouture Paradisé was born.

Every Woman – Kouture Paradisé

This fashion marketplace makes African fashion accessible to every woman, regardless of age, class, or background. With an inclusive approach, it offers a diverse range of styles, from modest and traditional to contemporary and classic. Whether you’re seeking everyday essentials or striking cultural statements, you’ll find it all here. In addition to showcasing the latest brands, the site highlights the stories of the designers behind the fashion, allowing you to connect with their vision like never before.

In line with their commitment to innovation, Tele and Elado are thrilled to introduce Koye, an upcoming 3D character who will represent Kouture Paradisé across their digital platforms. Koye will appear in engaging content on Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok, bringing a fun and interactive element to their online presence, including a playful nod to their love for fruits.

Explore Kouture Paradisé

From its launch to its growth, Kouture Paradisé is excited for the future as it serves as your gateway to discovering and purchasing unique African fashion. Whether you’re part of the African diaspora, a fashion enthusiast, or simply seeking a fresh perspective, we invite you to explore the platform, shop your favourite pieces, and immerse yourself in the vibrancy of African design.

Click here to visit Kouture Paradisé to begin your journey into the world of African fashion.

