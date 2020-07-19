Music
Have You Heard #BBNaija’s Laycon’s Single featuring Chinko Ekun & Reminisce – “Fierce”
Probably the most talked about housemate since they all made their way into the house, you probably didn’t know Laycon is a rapper.
Well, now you do.
To get you acquainted, here’s a song of his from 2019, where he features Chinko Ekun and Reminisce. It’s called “Fierce.”
Also, you probably should check out his EP “Who is Laycon?”
Laycon
July 20, 2020 at 9:30 am
Yeah the guy is good shaa and getting into bbnaija is another way to fast track his music career