The Official Trailer for Beyoncé's Visual Album "Black Is King" stars Yemi Alade, Jay-Z & Naomi Campbell

Watch #BBNaija Season 5 Housemates Introduce Themselves

Ngozi Nwosu shares Her Story of Triumph over Health Challenges on "#WithChude"

Binge Watch Six Episodes of "Best Friends in the World" Season 1

Stephanie Coker is Keeping it Real with her Post-Pregnancy Journey on “African & Pregnant"

Tolanibaj made it into the #BBNaija House! Watch her Talk About it on her Vlog

Episode Three of Damilola Mike Bamiloye's Web Series "Abattoir" is all about Spiritual Growth

A Day in the Life of Dimma Umeh – Morning Routine & a Smoothie Recipe

It's Family Time for Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko on “Our Circle”

Watch 14-Year-Old Filmmaker Richard Yusuff talk about making Sci-Fi Films at the Africa Teens Summit

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Last month, Beyoncé announced her new visual album “Black Is King” with the release of its first trailer, written, directed, and executive-produced by Beyoncé herself, premiering July 31 via Disney+.

After the release, people shared varying opinions on how Africa was portrayed in the visual album.

Now, a second trailer for “Black Is King” is out, with special appearances by Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Yemi Alade, Adut Akech and more.

“You were formed by the heat of the galaxy. What a thing to be, both unique and familiar, to be one and the same — and still unlike any other,” she says as a young boy floats in space before a bright flash reveals the superstar carrying a baby boy.

“Life is a set of choices: Lead, or be led astray,” she continues as what appear to be temptations and dangers appear. “Follow your light — or lose it.”

The film, which has been in production for over a year, follows a young king’s journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity with his ancestors guiding him along the way.

Watch the trailer below:

1 Comment

  1. Trenna

    July 20, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Lol, this is a jumble of this and that with no specifc bearing. That’s one thing about my black people, it’s about time we calm down and generate a solid story, not just jumble everything together, edit this and that with no direction, no storyline no climax. Heck, must Jay-Z be in it? Wharrup with the dude with a serpent? Is serpent a symbol of Africa? Where is our Lion, Elephant, Giraffe and Zebra, even monkey? Leave the serpent & serpent man for Indians, abeg.

    Did you guys see how the Black Panther character had a beginning, a life, a purpose and where he was going? Did you know that American Caucasians – Stan Lee & Jack Kirby, actually came up with the Black Panther story? People who did not even know us, or our tradition but just read books and studied the African people a little. Sad. Why is it so difficult for us to tell & develop our story; calm down people and do the research and work behind a good story, sheesh.

    She tried…shaa;)

    Reply

