The Official Trailer for Beyoncé’s Visual Album “Black Is King” stars Yemi Alade, Jay-Z & Naomi Campbell
Last month, Beyoncé announced her new visual album “Black Is King” with the release of its first trailer, written, directed, and executive-produced by Beyoncé herself, premiering July 31 via Disney+.
After the release, people shared varying opinions on how Africa was portrayed in the visual album.
Now, a second trailer for “Black Is King” is out, with special appearances by Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Yemi Alade, Adut Akech and more.
“You were formed by the heat of the galaxy. What a thing to be, both unique and familiar, to be one and the same — and still unlike any other,” she says as a young boy floats in space before a bright flash reveals the superstar carrying a baby boy.
“Life is a set of choices: Lead, or be led astray,” she continues as what appear to be temptations and dangers appear. “Follow your light — or lose it.”
The film, which has been in production for over a year, follows a young king’s journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity with his ancestors guiding him along the way.
Watch the trailer below:
Trenna
July 20, 2020 at 4:14 pm
Lol, this is a jumble of this and that with no specifc bearing. That’s one thing about my black people, it’s about time we calm down and generate a solid story, not just jumble everything together, edit this and that with no direction, no storyline no climax. Heck, must Jay-Z be in it? Wharrup with the dude with a serpent? Is serpent a symbol of Africa? Where is our Lion, Elephant, Giraffe and Zebra, even monkey? Leave the serpent & serpent man for Indians, abeg.
Did you guys see how the Black Panther character had a beginning, a life, a purpose and where he was going? Did you know that American Caucasians – Stan Lee & Jack Kirby, actually came up with the Black Panther story? People who did not even know us, or our tradition but just read books and studied the African people a little. Sad. Why is it so difficult for us to tell & develop our story; calm down people and do the research and work behind a good story, sheesh.
She tried…shaa;)