New EP: Who is Laycon? – Laycon

BellaNaija.com

Published

24 mins ago

 on

Who is Laycon” is the second EP by young Nigerian singer/emcee, Laycon. A perfect mash-up of rap, afrobeat & pop cuts gives us a window into his versatility and skill.

This audio journey of sorts sees Laycon open up about creative conflict, love and street cred. Already a buzzing name in the Nigerian new wave hip-hop/afrobeat scene with his previous releases, this EP features collaborations with in-demand producers like Echo the Guru on ‘Come with me’ and QueBeat on ‘Fierce’.

Who is Laycon’ is filled with equal doses of dance-able and quotable moments.

Listen to the track:

