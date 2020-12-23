New Music + Video: DJ Jism feat. Lady Donli – Saucy

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

59 mins ago

 on

In anticipation of his debut EP, “Dejj vs Jism”, Nigeria born Canadian based DJ/Producer, DJ Jism has released a new single, “Saucy” featuring Lady Donli. Born Akindeji Kehinde in South London but raised in Lagos, Nigeria, DJ Jism was influenced by afro-beats and dance battles and got hooked to Dj’ing and production while in Secondary School.

“Saucy”, the second single off JISM’s EP – Dejj vs Jism is a feel-good jam wrapped firmly in African sound and swagger. The track is a celebration of love and is a testament to the growing acceptance of African sound.

With the release of his first debut single “DeDe”, DJ Jism quickly gained popularity following performances with artists like Tory Lanez, Murda Beatz and Major Lazer. Having honed his abilities to recognize great music and curate great sounds through digital EPs, mixes, and remix compilations, DJ Jism is currently connecting with the global market to expand his network and open up new grounds for Nigerian music talents.

According to DJ Jism, “Saucy” is a celebration of self-love and good vibes. The song is a mixture of classic African skin drum samples and smooth synth chord progressions. It is generally a feel-good song.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below:

BellaNaija.com

